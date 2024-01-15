Houston Hum Joins Indianapolis Law Firm Wagner Reese, LLP, Enhancing Presence in Indiana

Hum is the newest Partner at the firm, bringing with him a wealth of experience in both federal and state court litigation.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indianapolis-based law firm Wagner Reese, LLP, is pleased to welcome attorney Houston Hum to their team. Hum is the newest Partner at the firm, bringing with him a wealth of experience in both federal and state court litigation.

With a prior focus on defending clients in a wide range of cases, Hum is skilled in investigating accidents, particularly those involving trucks. He has successfully handled lawsuits related to personal injury, wrongful death, premises liability, construction defects, exposure to mold/toxic substances, accounting and legal malpractice, and product liability.

Hum is a University of Notre Dame graduate and recipient of the Tara K. Deutsch Award, “awarded to the accounting senior who has shown exemplary social consciousness and devotion to efforts to give hope to the less fortunate.” He earned his Juris Doctor from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

Before entering the legal profession, Hum earned his CPA license and worked in the tax department of a Big Four accounting firm. His unique background gives him valuable insights and informs his comprehensive approach to complex legal matters.

Hum is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Bar Association, Indiana State Bar Association, and the Indianapolis Bar Association.

"We welcome attorney Houston Hum to Wagner Reese. His achievements and commitment to excellence make him a perfect fit for our legal team," expressed Jason Reese, partner at Wagner Reese.

About Wagner Reese

Serving clients throughout Indiana since 1997, Wagner Reese LLP has successfully recovered tens of millions of dollars on behalf of victims of negligence. The firm comprises highly skilled and compassionate attorneys handling various personal injury and wrongful death cases. These include medical malpractice, birth injuries, motor vehicle accidents, child injuries, premises and product liability, workplace accidents, catastrophic injuries, and more. Our peers in the legal community have recognized us for our hard work on our clients' behalf, which includes being honored by Super Lawyers, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, The Best Lawyers in America, and U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit WagnerReese.com.