SCCG Management Announces Exclusive Sponsor Partnership with White Label Coders (WLC)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, the leading global gambling advisory firm, is excited to announce an exclusive sponsor partnership with White Label Coders (WLC), the premier WordPress development agency specializing in creating high-performance websites for the iGaming industry.

As part of this partnership, SCCG Management is undergoing a complete website overhaul, migrating from Squarespace to WordPress, to provide a more dynamic and user-friendly online experience for its clients. SCCG Management has chosen to work closely with the expert web developers at White Label Coders due to their unparalleled expertise in the iGaming sector.

Stephen Crystal, CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his excitement about the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with White Label Coders in this exciting endeavor. Their efficiency and expertise in developing high-performance websites for the iGaming industry have been exceptional. We would recommend their firm to any iGaming company out there looking to increase functionality and SEO of their website."

White Label Coders offers a range of services tailored to the iGaming industry, including custom WordPress development, performance optimization, SEO-driven design, responsive and engaging design, and security and compliance. These services are designed to create powerful websites that drive user engagement and conversion in the highly competitive iGaming sector.

SCCG Management looks forward to the enhanced functionality and user experience that this partnership with White Label Coders will bring to their website and clients.

ABOUT WHITE LABEL CODERS (WLC)

WLC is a premier WordPress development agency specializing in creating high-performance websites for the iGaming industry. Our expertise is in developing affiliate marketing websites that are not only visually stunning but also technically robust, ensuring they can handle high traffic volumes and complex functionalities.Our core value lies in our ability to transform the technical landscape of iGaming affiliate websites. We understand the unique challenges of this industry, such as the need for rapid content updates, SEO optimization, and effective user engagement strategies. Our approach is to create websites that are not just platforms for content but powerful tools that drive user engagement and conversion.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global-scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

