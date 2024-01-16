Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,343 in the last 365 days.

Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Awards Latest Recipient

Scholarship winner—Fernando Ramirez

Scholarship winner—Fernando Ramirez

GREENVILLE, SC, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Organization is pleased to announce the recipient of its year end 2023 scholarship, Fernando Ramirez. This scholarship— in honor of the late Ted Rollins and his wife, Holly—is awarded to one deserving high school senior who needs a helping hand toward their college tuition.

The scholarship winner—Fernando Ramirez— is a first-generation student at Phoebus High in Hampton, Virginia, with the plan of pursuing a degree in biology to become an Anesthesiologist. He is passionate about blazing a trail for others, especially in the Dominican Republic, where he hopes to be a shining example for young minds.

He has been involved in a handful of activities, such as lending a hand through Project Alpha at First Baptist Church and spending a summer volunteering at Riverside Regional Medical Center. With a scholarship, he'll not only make his college dreams a reality but will use his education to make a meaningful impact on the world.

In October 2021, the Ted & Holly Rollins Organization was formed to provide a biannual scholarship, open to students nationally. This scholarship honors the late Ted Rollins and his wife Holly Rollins vision to provide scholarship funding to aspiring students, many of whom are disadvantaged, yet excel academically despite their obstacles.

Holly Rollins
10X Digital
email us here

You just read:

Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Awards Latest Recipient

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more