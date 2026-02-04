Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Organization Names Anabella Guerra as Newest Scholar

Anabella Guerra

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Organization is pleased to announce Anabella Guerra, a high school senior at the Medical Academy for Science and Technology, as its newest scholarship recipient. This biannual award honors the late Ted Rollins by supporting students nationwide whose personal journeys and aspirations demonstrate a compelling commitment to making a meaningful impact on the world.Anabella plans to pursue a college degree in biomedical engineering, with the goal of contributing to innovative research that advances compassionate, patient-centered care. She is driven by a vision of healthcare rooted in empathy, one that allows patients and families to experience healing with dignity, hope and access.Her commitment to service was shaped by witnessing family members persevere through ongoing health challenges while continuing to support others. In her winning essay, Anabella described how their resilience and generosity inspired her to become a leader who works collaboratively, uplifts those around her and ensures people feel genuinely cared for.Since 2022, Anabella has served on the Miami-Dade Public Library Teen Advisory Committee, helping to create programs that expand access to educational resources for underserved communities. She has coordinated college fairs for students in academically rigorous programs and supported initiatives that help families navigate affordable pathways to higher education.As a board member across three local library branches, Anabella founded a teen book club and social club that grew into a collaborative community space. Members planned events, launched sustainability projects, and researched a Hispanic heritage exhibit. What began as a shared love of books evolved into a supportive network that continues to strengthen community connections.In college, Anabella plans to continue her service-driven leadership by organizing free health screenings for underserved populations. She also hopes to contribute to the development of innovative prosthetics and medical treatments that prioritize healing and patient well-being.“Anabella embodies the values this scholarship was created to support,” said Holly Rollins, director of the Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Organization. “Her resilience, leadership, and commitment to compassionate care reflect a deep understanding of how education can be used to serve others. We are proud to support her journey and the impact she will make.”The Ted & Holly Rollins Scholarship Organization remains committed to supporting students as they overcome obstacles, pursue their educational journeys, and create positive change in the world around them.In October 2021, the Ted & Holly Rollins Organization was formed by his wife Holly to provide a biannual scholarship, open to students nationally. This scholarship honors the late Ted Rollins and his wife Holly Rollins’ vision to provide scholarship funding to aspiring students, many of whom are disadvantaged, yet excel academically despite their obstacles.

