10X Digital and Student Housing Insight Announce Strategic Partnership to Support Growth of Student Housing Operators

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10X Digital , a full-service digital marketing agency with deep experience in the student housing sector, today announced a strategic partnership with Student Housing Insight (SHI), a leading media, events and business development platform serving the U.S. student housing industry.The partnership brings together two organizations dedicated to helping student housing owners, operators, universities, and industry suppliers scale their businesses through strategic marketing, thought leadership, networking, and high-impact industry events.As part of the collaboration, 10X Digital has been named SHI’s Agency of Record and will play a key role in SHI’s Supplier Partnership Program (SPP), which connects best-in-class product and service providers with student housing decision-makers nationwide.SHI’s SPP is designed to ensure suppliers servicing the student housing market are well positioned to succeed. New SPP members complete an onboarding process that includes a comprehensive review of their marketing strategy and materials to confirm alignment with the unique needs, language, and expectations of the student housing sector.Under the agreement, 10X Digital will provide onboarding marketing analysis services to SPP members, drawing on its decades of experience working with student housing operators and related service providers.“Student housing is a fast-moving sector needing the latest in technology to succeed. Suppliers need more than visibility — they need credibility, clarity, and a strategy that resonates with operators,” said Holly Rollins, Founder and CEO of 10X Digital. “Partnering with Student Housing Insight allows us to combine strategic marketing expertise with the latest in marketing technology to help companies enter and grow in tomorrow’s market.”Through the partnership, SHI and 10X Digital will collaborate on content, events, and business development initiatives that deliver actionable insights and meaningful connections for student housing stakeholders.“Student Housing Insight was built to connect the right partners, ideas, and solutions across the industry,” said SHI CEO Wesley Deese. “Working with 10X Digital strengthens our Supplier Partnership Program by ensuring our partners receive expert marketing guidance grounded in real student housing experience.”The partnership reinforces both organizations’ commitment to advancing the student housing industry through smarter marketing, informed leadership and community-driven engagement.About 10X Digital10X Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency with more than 20 years of experience helping organizations grow through strategic marketing, SEO, paid media, content, and emerging AI-driven visibility strategies. The agency has a strong track record serving student housing operators, owners, and industry partners nationwide.About Student Housing InsightStudent Housing Insight is a media, events, and business development platform serving the student housing industry. Through original content, industry events, and its Supplier Partnership Program, SHI connects operators, universities, and product providers to foster growth, innovation, and collaboration across the sector.

