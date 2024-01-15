DE&I Experts, Care-Metrix, Honor MLK Day, Increasing Compliance Among U.S. Employers With Changing National Requirements

Dr. Jessica Spradley at the 2023 CEO Vision Breakfast – Build, Sustain, Grow: The Future-Forward Workplace. (Photo Credited: Vibrant PGH)

Award-Winning Agency Doubling Down Efforts to Identify DE&I Gaps In Major U.S. Companies & Industries

At Care-Metrix, we see data as more than just a foundation. We utilize it to tell the story of where your organization is, where it is going, and the journey that gets you there.” — Care-Metrix, CEO Dr. Jessica Spradley

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care-Metrix, the award-winning, Pittsburgh-based Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) consultancy and tech company, is honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by continuing to leverage its custom-built algorithm to track and guide U.S. businesses in their DE&I compliance with ever-evolving national requirements, resulting in clear DE&I goals, reduced turnover, and access to DE&I-driven metrics.

“Our data-driven initiatives are successful because they are based on a proven way to measure success,” says Care-Metrix CEO Dr. Jessica Spradley. “At Care-Metrix, we see data as more than just a foundation. We utilize it to tell the story of where your organization is, where it is going, and the journey that gets you there. We focus on the journey toward becoming more diverse, equitable, and inclusive because it calls for specialized measurement. We help organizations make this complex issue manageable, and we have created a sustainable way to assess, track, and measure growth.”

Care-Metrix has been regionally recognized for its innovative progress in supporting corporate DE&I initiatives through company data and performance using a unique algorithm. In 2023 alone, Care-Metrix and Dr. Spradley received three awards:

The 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Innovation award from Vibrant Pittsburgh, in acknowledgment of Care-Metrix’s groundbreaking use of algorithms and data sets to track corporate DE&I progress.

The 2023 Inno Fire Award for Trailblazing Innovators, in honor of Dr. Spradley’s forward-thinking work with both Care-Metrix and Care-Based Leadership, where she provides DE&I training for companies, leaders, and professionals focused on enhancing DE&I initiatives.

The Pittsburgh New Courier 2023 Woman of Excellence award, which celebrates African American women who inspire others through their leadership at the forefront of their respective fields.

With so much success in 2023, Care-Metrix is uniquely positioned to lead its partners and clients to success in 2024, which is expected to become a major year for DE&I.

“2024 will be the year of analytics for inclusivity in all its aspects,” says Care-Metrix co-founder Dr. Svetlana Beltyukova, “from deeply personal to organizational. We at Care-Metrix have developed a tool and the analytics behind it because we want to see a shift in mindset from viewing the DE&I assessment as ‘just another assessment’ to experiencing the impact of a meaningful and actionable assessment. You will not lose it, you will use it!”

“There are more female CEOs at Fortune 500 companies than ever before,” adds CMO Dr. Paul Spradley, “and boards are much more diverse than before May of 2020. Yet, when we talk to HR and DE&I leaders, many describe 2023 as ‘still really challenging.’ The companies that will move the DE&I needle in 2024 will be those companies that are unapologetically using clear metrics and focused strategy. Frankly, that's where we are best in class.”

In preparing for DE&I trends in 2024 and beyond, Care-Metrix’s leadership team is closely tracking developments in the upcoming U.S. federal election, which may greatly impact DE&I initiatives and requirements nationwide. Notably, the Biden Administration quickly signed an Executive Order on DE&I requirements during the Administration’s first day in office in 2021, and the upcoming 2024 election may lead to additional DE&I requirements for employers across the country in 2025.

On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Care-Metrix encourages all businesses to honor the late Reverend King and his work in the Civil Rights Movement by evaluating their own internal DE&I initiatives to ensure equal opportunities are provided to all members of the community and among their own staff members.

About Care-Metrix

Care-Metrix is a minority and woman-owned assessment company. Our partners share four PhDs and over 40 years of cumulative experience in issues of diversity and measurement. We have a unique blend of content and psychometric expertise that allows us to develop valid and reliable measurement instruments for organizations. We take pride in creating meaningful assessments that produce easy-to-understand, relatable, and actionable results. We ensure that our assessments are responsive to and reflect societal changes that impact organizations and we will continue working closely with our customers to make sure our tools help drive innovative and creative ways to improve organizational cultures!