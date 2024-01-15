Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,064 in the last 365 days.

350 Humboldt Hosting ‘Climate Change and California’s Marine Protected Areas’ Talk January 23

This is a press release from the 350 Humboldt Steering Committee:

A talk by Jamie Blatter will discuss “Climate Change and California’s Marine Protected Areas.” Jamie Blatter serves as the North Coast and Climate Specialist, as well as the Tribal Liaison, for the Marine Protected Area (MPA) Collaborative Network. Her work is focused on the intersections of grassroots ocean justice and climate change. The talk will be on Zoom at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday January 23, 2024. Admission is free. The talk is part of 350 Humboldt’s Speakers Series. Register to get the Zoom link at https://actionnetwork.org/events/climate-change-and-marine-protected-areas/

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

350 Humboldt Hosting ‘Climate Change and California’s Marine Protected Areas’ Talk January 23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more