350 Humboldt Hosting ‘Climate Change and California’s Marine Protected Areas’ Talk January 23

This is a press release from the 350 Humboldt Steering Committee:

A talk by Jamie Blatter will discuss “Climate Change and California’s Marine Protected Areas.” Jamie Blatter serves as the North Coast and Climate Specialist, as well as the Tribal Liaison, for the Marine Protected Area (MPA) Collaborative Network. Her work is focused on the intersections of grassroots ocean justice and climate change. The talk will be on Zoom at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday January 23, 2024. Admission is free. The talk is part of 350 Humboldt’s Speakers Series. Register to get the Zoom link at https://actionnetwork.org/events/climate-change-and-marine-protected-areas/