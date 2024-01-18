iPostal1 Celebrates Milestone Achievement: 1 Million Mailboxes

iPostal1 is proud to have rented our 1 millionth mailbox iPostal1 offers both an easy-to-use desktop portal and phone app.

The #1 digital mailbox provider continues it's impressive growth, demonstrating the appeal of digital mail services in our increasingly mobile world.

MONTEBELLO, NY, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iPostal1, the leading provider of digital mailbox services, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone – the renting of 1 million mailboxes at addresses across the U.S. and internationally.

This achievement reflects iPostal1's unwavering commitment to meeting the need for a better way for businesses and families to manage their physical mail and packages from anywhere. Continuous innovation, high customer engagement, and sustained investment have enabled this accomplishment.

A Journey of Innovation

Founded in 2015, iPostal1 has been at the forefront of transforming the mail and package delivery industry to a digital experience. With a vision to empower individuals and businesses with secure, flexible, digital solutions for managing mail, the company also serves the increasing demand for a professional business address, privacy protection, and secure package receiving.

Seamless Customer Experience

iPostal1 offers a comprehensive suite of digital mailbox and virtual office services designed to meet the diverse needs of its growing customer base of individuals and small businesses. After selecting one of 3,000+ locations worldwide, customers can set up their virtual mailbox to receive and manage mail and packages securely from anywhere in the world, starting at $9.99 per month. Digital mail delivery, package handling, and mail forwarding services are seamlessly integrated to both the app and desktop experiences.

Additional Value of a Mailing Address

Home-based business owners, growing to 14 million in the U.S. alone, need a professional business address to protect their privacy and upgrade their business image. With Business Address plans starting at $14.99 per month, iPostal1 offers an affordable solution. Additionally, the boom in online shopping has led to a significant increase in package theft, but having a secure iPostal1 location nearby to receive packages addresses this concern.

Testament to the Benefits of a Unique Business Model

“Renting 1 million mailboxes is a testament to the value driven by the iPostal1 business model for individuals, small businesses, and entrepreneurs alike,” says Jeff Milgram, CEO of iPostal1. “This key milestone demonstrates that the digital mailbox solution we have pioneered is a significant step in the next evolution of mail and package receipt.” The combination of iPostal1’s technology and the service commitment from iPostal1’s 3,000+ digital mailbox partners, has proven to be a winning formula that has gained trust and praise from its growing customer base.

Future Outlook

As iPostal1 celebrates this milestone, it remains focused on driving further innovation in the digital mailbox industry. The company is committed to expanding its services, exploring new partnerships, and ensuring that its customers continue to benefit from cutting-edge solutions.

About iPostal1

Founded in 2015, iPostal1 is the largest provider of digital mailbox services, offering secure and convenient mail and package management solutions to individuals and businesses globally. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, iPostal1 has become a trusted leader in the digital mailbox industry, offering home-based businesses a real street address for their company, an upgraded business image, and privacy protection. To explore our offering and learn more, visit ipostal1.com

USZoom, LLC is the holding company for iPostal1, LLC, iWorksSpaceMail, LLC, and other ventures targeted at leveraging our leading SaaS offering in additional verticals.

