Vietnamese industries eye ambitious export goals in 2024

VIETNAM, January 15 -

HCM CITY — With a positive economic outlook, the Ministry of Industry and Trade aims to increase exports by 6 per cent in 2024, running a trade surplus for nine years in a row, estimated at US$15 billion.

Capitalising on current free trade agreements (FTAs) and signing deals with new markets such as Israel or the UAE would be vital to foster trade, attract investments, and increase exports in the upcoming years, said the ministry.

Strong political ties with countries such as China, the US, and the EU have also created momentum for establishing economic, trade, and investment partnerships.

Import and export activities are forecast to become more active thanks to a less daunting global and domestic economic landscape.

Orders from the US, one of Việt Nam’s major export markets, are expected to increase as the country has seen less bloated inventories and the US Federal Reserve is considering lowering interest rates.

The above-mentioned are incentives for key industries in Việt Nam, such as textiles and fisheries, to set ambitious export goals for this year.

In particular, the textile industry hopes to reach export turnover of $44 billion this year, a 9.2 per cent increase compared to the $40.3 billion seen in 2023, said Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) Trương Văn Cẩm.

Fishery exports expect to reach $9.5 billion and overcome immediate challenges, especially the yellow card warning for illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing from the European Commission.

However, Việt Nam’s exports still face challenges, such as being targeted by trade protectionism, defence mechanisms, and barriers in multiple countries, the ministry noted.

To tackle these problems, the ministry will carry out more trade negotiations, linkages, and agreements, as well as promote FTAs with potential partners such as the UAE and countries in South America, to diversify export markets, products, and supply chains, said deputy director general of the Agency of Foreign Trade Nguyễn Cẩm Trang.

The agency will support firms in utilising FTAs to boost exports and switch to official exports coupled with effective branding; work with localities, associations, and enterprises to expand markets and boost product consumption; and frequently update businesses on changes in export policies and criteria for them to devise strategic production plans, she added.

“We will also carry out large-scale trade promotion activities for key products in the targeted markets,” Trang said.

Vietnamese businesses are also still struggling with supply chain difficulties and high input prices, said economic expert Dr Cấn Văn Lực, adding that it is challenging for them to abruptly move to green production and a circular economy.

Lực said Vietnamese businesses need to diversify funding and supply sources, expand their markets, and connect with potential partners, as well as proactively opt for green production, green consumption, and circular economic practices.

Moreover, the global transition towards a green, sustainable economy has also created stricter requirements adhering to environmental protection and relevant regulations on imported products; thus, Việt Nam should flexibly adopt green export measures.

For the textile industry, VITAS will apply measures on improving sustainable development, markets, human resources, science and technology, and fundraising, Cẩm said.

“We will continue to find more material supply sources and expand export markets through enhanced marketing activities and connecting with direct customers,” Cẩm said.

He said tax support policies are also a great way for textile businesses to increase production and have more resources to achieve green transformation and fulfil global market requirements.

It is crucial for Vietnamese trade offices in foreign countries to provide updates for policies and regulations for Government agencies and businesses to have proper solutions to increase exports, said Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên. — VNS