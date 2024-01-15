Helicopter Flight Control Systems Market Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

AMR Logo

Helicopter Flight Control Systems Market Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pilots require flight control system for efficient operation of helicopter. Flight control system consists of aerodynamic devices that allows pilots to control and adjust aircraft’s attitude, engine controls, aircraft’s direction operating mechanism and connecting linkages. Flight control system plays a vital role in enhancement of operability of helicopter, reduction of overall weight of the helicopter’s information-management system and reduction of overall operating costs. Moreover, flight control system facilitates in easier communication with Air Traffic Control (ATC) systems and helps in avoiding accidents.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

COVID-19 pandemic outbreak resulted in drop of business associated with tourism aviation such as heli-skiing, heli-hiking, and decimated sightseeing.

Spread of COVID-19 virus restricted helicopter deliveries and hampered the future schedule for deliveries of helicopter and due to lockdown worldwide and regulated air travel maintenance, repair and overhaul(MRO) activities were halted.

Due to the risks of COVID-19, operational costs have gone up significantly. Insurance, travel permit and other rates have been raised and put an additional burden on the helicopter industry.

Disrupted supply chains have led to shortage of raw materials and caused operational issues for the manufacturers of helicopter flight control systems.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Increase in defence spending globally, rise in demand for helicopters, and shift of trend towards fly-by-wire control systems are the factors that drive the helicopter flight control market. However, stringent regulatory norms and high initial cost acts as a barrier in market growth. Contrarily, increase in demand for helicopters in military further boosts the market for helicopter flight control systems.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲

Rising instances of terror attacks and natural disasters have forced governments all over the world to increase defence spending. In addition, surge in demand for precise and versatile equipment drives the helicopter flight control systems market. For instance, Indian government approved the deal to buy 24 MH-60 Romeo Lockheed Martin helicopters worth $905 million. The deal is of for $2.6 billion and comprises of weapons systems, 50 cannons, eight anti-surface Hellfire Missiles which can be used to hit at ships, MK 54 Light weight Torpedoes, precision rocket systems and communication systems. Hence, continuous investments in defence globally to enhance global security is expected to drive the helicopter flight control system market.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬

Helicopters have broad range of application in execution of public safety, law enforcement and other complex missions, owing to these reasons market demand rises for helicopter flight control systems. High maintenance cost associated with older helicopters further increases demand for new helicopters. For instance, in November 2019, two of the twenty H145M twin-engine military helicopters have been delivered by AIRBUS to the Hungarian Defence Forces. The H145M helicopters are capable of light attack, tactical transport, light utility, combat search and rescue. Due to rise in demand for helicopters, the market of helicopter flight control system increases significantly.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the helicopter flight control systems industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of helicopter flight control systems market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the helicopter flight control systems market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed helicopter flight control systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Which are the leading market players active in the helicopter flight control systems market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Moog, Woodward, Sagem, General Atomics, Parker Hannifin, Rockwell Collins, Liebherr, Safran, United Technologies, Honeywell International

𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Commercial Aviation

Business Aviation

Military Aviation

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

Hydro-mechanical Systems

Artificial Feedback

Others