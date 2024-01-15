Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Greenon Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Coshocton Village of Conesville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Coshocton Opportunity School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Cleveland State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

Cleveland State University- NCAA

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Community College Foundation

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Westlake Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, LLC

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Compliance Examination MED

East Cleveland City School District

10/31/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Performance Audit Franklin Dublin City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Canal Winchester Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Ohio Expositions Commission

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Gallia Rio Grande Community College

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Greene Beavercreek Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Norwood City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Four County Career Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Highland Community Improvement Corporation of Greenfield, Ohio

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Hocking Good Hope Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Huron Huron County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Licking Central Ohio Technical College

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Lorain City School District

10/31/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Performance Audit Lucas Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Mahoning Youngstown City School District

10/31/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Performance Audit Youngstown State University - WYSU-FM

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

North East Ohio Network

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Marion Marion Technical College

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Brunswick Hills Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Monroe Village of Stafford

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Montgomery Vandalia-Butler City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Noble Village of Dexter City

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Pike Pike County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Ross Ross County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Sandusky Village of Burgoon

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Scioto Scioto County District Board of Health

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Harrison Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Shelby Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Summit WAPS-FM Akron City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc.

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Washington Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Wood Troy Township-City of Toledo Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Wyandot Village of Sycamore

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

