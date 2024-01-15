Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Greenon Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Coshocton Village of Conesville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Coshocton Opportunity School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Cleveland State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Cleveland State University- NCAA
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Community College Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Westlake Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, LLC
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
East Cleveland City School District
10/31/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Performance Audit
Franklin Dublin City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Canal Winchester Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Ohio Expositions Commission
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Rio Grande Community College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene Beavercreek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Norwood City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Four County Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Highland Community Improvement Corporation of Greenfield, Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hocking Good Hope Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Huron Huron County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Licking Central Ohio Technical College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Lorain City School District
10/31/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Performance Audit
Lucas Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Youngstown City School District
10/31/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Performance Audit
Youngstown State University - WYSU-FM
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
North East Ohio Network
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Marion Marion Technical College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Brunswick Hills Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Monroe Village of Stafford
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Vandalia-Butler City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Noble Village of Dexter City
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Pike Pike County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Ross Ross County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Sandusky Village of Burgoon
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Scioto Scioto County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Harrison Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Shelby Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Summit WAPS-FM Akron City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wood Troy Township-City of Toledo Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Wyandot Village of Sycamore
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

