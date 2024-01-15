Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Greenon Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Coshocton
|Village of Conesville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Coshocton Opportunity School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Cleveland State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Cleveland State University- NCAA
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga Community College Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Westlake Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, LLC
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|East Cleveland City School District
10/31/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Performance Audit
|Franklin
|Dublin City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Canal Winchester Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Ohio Expositions Commission
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Rio Grande Community College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|Beavercreek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Norwood City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Four County Career Center
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Highland
|Community Improvement Corporation of Greenfield, Ohio
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hocking
|Good Hope Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Huron
|Huron County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Licking
|Central Ohio Technical College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Lorain City School District
10/31/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Performance Audit
|Lucas
|Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Youngstown City School District
10/31/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Performance Audit
|Youngstown State University - WYSU-FM
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|North East Ohio Network
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Marion
|Marion Technical College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Brunswick Hills Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Monroe
|Village of Stafford
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Vandalia-Butler City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Noble
|Village of Dexter City
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Pike
|Pike County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ross
|Ross County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Sandusky
|Village of Burgoon
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Scioto
|Scioto County District Board of Health
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Harrison Township Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Shelby
|Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Summit
|WAPS-FM Akron City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Downtown Akron Special Improvement District, Inc.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Washington Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wood
|Troy Township-City of Toledo Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wyandot
|Village of Sycamore
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|
