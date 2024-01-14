RE: QUARRY RD MIDDLEBURY
Roadway is now open
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Quarry Rd in between RT 116 and Munger St in Middlebury is closed due to extensive tree and line damage.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.