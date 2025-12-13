Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DUI Drug, Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B2006771

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Plympton                            

STATION: VSP Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


DATE/TIME: 12/12/25 @ approximately 2209 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 107 / Christian Hill Rd, Bethel

VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Possession of Cocaine


ACCUSED: Mellissa Forsythe                                              

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for an observed violation in the town of Bethel. Throughout the interaction, the operator, identified as Mellissa Forsythe (52), was displaying signs of impairment. After investigation, Forsythe was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Search incident to arrest, Forsythe was found to be in possession of cocaine. Forsythe was transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Forsythe was issued a criminal citation to answer to the above charges and released.



COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  02/03/2026 @ 0830          

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933


