Royalton Barracks / DUI Drug, Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2006771

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Plympton

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933





DATE/TIME: 12/12/25 @ approximately 2209 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 107 / Christian Hill Rd, Bethel

VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Possession of Cocaine





ACCUSED: Mellissa Forsythe

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for an observed violation in the town of Bethel. Throughout the interaction, the operator, identified as Mellissa Forsythe (52), was displaying signs of impairment. After investigation, Forsythe was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Search incident to arrest, Forsythe was found to be in possession of cocaine. Forsythe was transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Forsythe was issued a criminal citation to answer to the above charges and released.









COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/03/2026 @ 0830

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.







