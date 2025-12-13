Royalton Barracks / DUI Drug, Possession of Cocaine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2006771
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Plympton
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/12/25 @ approximately 2209 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 107 / Christian Hill Rd, Bethel
VIOLATION: DUI Drug, Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Mellissa Forsythe
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for an observed violation in the town of Bethel. Throughout the interaction, the operator, identified as Mellissa Forsythe (52), was displaying signs of impairment. After investigation, Forsythe was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Search incident to arrest, Forsythe was found to be in possession of cocaine. Forsythe was transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Forsythe was issued a criminal citation to answer to the above charges and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/03/2026 @ 0830
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933
