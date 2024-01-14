James V. Jeffries: ‘A Gentle and Kind Man’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

James V. Jeffries

May 20, 1954-January 2, 2024

James Jeffries passed away at home on January 2nd, 2024. James was born on May 20th, 1954, in Scotia California to J.V. (Jake) and Ann Jeffries. James was the oldest of 5 children and grew up in Rio Dell California. James was a gentle and kind man. James enjoyed being in the community and working at Redwood United making planters, potholders, birdhouses, and many other things.

James loved to have great conversations and laugh with people and always loved to go to family gatherings and spend time with them. James had a great love of music and loved to sing. James loved to spend time at the Adult Day Center with all his friends. James lived in Eureka California with his caregiver Mark Ash for the last 10 years.

James was preceded in death by his father J.V. (Jake) Jeffries of Rio Dell. Survived by his mother Ann Jeffries of Rio Dell CA and his beloved siblings. Rodney Jeffries of Benicia CA, Bill Jeffries & (SILK) Deb Jeffries of Fortuna CA, Carl Jeffries of Garberville CA, and his sister Debbie Byram & (BIL) David Byram as well as many nieces and nephews.

James will be greatly missed by all but will remain in all our many memories. We would like to thank Mark Ash and Hospice of Humboldt for their excellent care of James.

We kindly ask that if anyone would like to make any donations to please send them to the Adult Day Center of Eureka in James’s honor.

A memorial gathering will be held January 27, 2024 from 11am-3pm at the Rio Dell Fire Hall, 50 Center Street, Rio Dell, CA 95562. This will be a potluck style gathering if you wish to bring a dish.