Shaftsbury Barracks/ Death Investigation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3000166
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt Lauren Ronan
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: January 14th, 2024, approximately 0900 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stewarts Shop VT RT 7A Arlington VT
VIOLATION: n/a
VICTIM: Pending notification of family
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 14th, 2024, at approximately 0900 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted by employees at Stewarts Shop in Arlington Vermont concerning an unresponsive male in a vehicle parked within the store parking lot. The Vermont State Police responded along with Arlington Rescue and Arlington Fire. Attempts were made at resuscitation however were ultimately unsuccessful. This death is not considered suspicious and there is no cause for public concern. The identity of the male is being withheld pending notification of family. No further information is available at this time.
Detective Sergeant Lauren Ronan
Vermont State Police BCI-B West
Shaftsbury Barracks
