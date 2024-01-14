Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/ Death Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B3000166

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt Lauren Ronan                       

STATION: Shaftsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: January 14th, 2024, approximately 0900 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stewarts Shop VT RT 7A Arlington VT

VIOLATION:  n/a

 

 

VICTIM:  Pending notification of family

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On January 14th, 2024, at approximately 0900 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted by employees at Stewarts Shop in Arlington Vermont concerning an unresponsive male in a vehicle parked within the store parking lot.  The Vermont State Police responded along with Arlington Rescue and Arlington Fire.  Attempts were made at resuscitation however were ultimately unsuccessful.   This death is not considered suspicious and there is no cause for public concern. The identity of the male is being withheld pending notification of family.  No further information is available at this time.

 

 

Detective Sergeant Lauren Ronan

Vermont State Police BCI-B West

Shaftsbury Barracks

802-442-5421

Cell 802-793-5720

Lauren.Ronan@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

