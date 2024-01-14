Shaftsbury Barracks/ Death Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24B3000166

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt Lauren Ronan

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: January 14th, 2024, approximately 0900 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stewarts Shop VT RT 7A Arlington VT

VICTIM: Pending notification of family

On January 14th, 2024, at approximately 0900 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted by employees at Stewarts Shop in Arlington Vermont concerning an unresponsive male in a vehicle parked within the store parking lot. The Vermont State Police responded along with Arlington Rescue and Arlington Fire. Attempts were made at resuscitation however were ultimately unsuccessful. This death is not considered suspicious and there is no cause for public concern. The identity of the male is being withheld pending notification of family. No further information is available at this time.

