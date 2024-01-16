Halo-Style Tool Helps Pipe Industry Better Align and Install Pipe Systems and Pipe Fittings
Rick R. of Litchfield, ME is the creator of the Pipe Alignment Clamp, an adjustable, halo-style clamp used for multiple applications when fitting and aligning pipes and pipe fittings. The tool facilitates precise and accurate alignments when installing pipe systems. The tool benefits anyone in any industry that does pipe installation or fabrication, effectively increasing workplace production by saving considerable time and effort. The lightweight and slim design allows it to be used on any jobsite.
The tool is comprised of 5/8” threaded weld bung fittings that are welded to a steel 1/4" thick steel ring with the bungs evenly spaced around the ring on both sides. The ring is cut on both sides to make the hinge and latch, and flat steel is welded to both sides of one half of the ring for the hinge and latch. There is a 3/8” hole that is drilled for bolting, one for the hinge and one for the latch. Swivel screws are then threaded into the bungs.
The market for tools that aid in the installation and alignment of pipes and pipe fittings is an integral part of the broader plumbing and construction industries. As construction activities increase, there is a corresponding demand for tools that facilitate the installation of piping systems. The plumbing, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning), construction, and shipbuilding industries are significant consumers of pipe installation tools. The growth in these sectors, driven by new constructions and maintenance activities, contributes to the demand for specialized tools. Products like the Pipe Alignment Clamp that increase workplace efficiency could lead to significant innovation in the industry and increase profits for relevant manufacturers.
Rick was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Pipe Alignment Clamp product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Pipe Alignment Clamp can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
