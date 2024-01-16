Submit Release
New Peg for BMX Bicycles Rotates to Enhance Tricks and Stunts During Freestyle Rides

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cesar Z. of San Diego, CA is the creator of the Spinner Peg, a specialized spinner peg for BMX bicycles designed to enhance performance tricks, stunts, and freestyle riding. The free wheel spinning and stand-on peg allows riders to enhance, modify, and customize different stunts and tricks while riding. The spinner peg features snaps or a threading mechanism to firmly secure it to any size of existing BMX front and back wheel hubs. A rotating spinner, a spacer, an internal thread, and a center core work in conjunction to rotate the peg while riding. The device enables riders to ride on the peg while performing full distance rail and edge riding and grinding with smooth stunt and freestyle transitions.

The BMX community is known for its tight-knit and passionate culture. Riders often form strong connections through local scenes, events, and online forums, and the culture places a significant emphasis on creativity, self-expression, and skill development. Additionally, the BMX community actively engages in content creation, with riders producing videos, photos, social media content, and even new and unique products to share with others. With the emphasis on creativity and skill development, BMX enjoyers like Cesar are always looking to innovate within the industry and create new products like the Spinner Peg. Creating new riding gear to expand tricks and stunts can lead to significant opportunities within the industry, ultimately offering increased profits for any BMX manufacturer.

Cesar filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Spinner Peg product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.

Companies interested in the Spinner Peg can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.

