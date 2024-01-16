Dejavoo Systems Implements L2 and L3 Autofill Data Feature on its Payment Gateway.
ISOs and Merchants can see significant savings using L2 and L3 payment processing.
With the L2 and L3 auto-filling data feature. ISOs and their merchants will see significant savings through lower interchange rates.”MINEOLA, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dejavoo, a leading provider of payment solutions, is pleased to announce the implementation of L2 and L3 auto-filling data enrichment across all transactions performed on Dejavoo payment terminals powered by our iPOSpays Gateway. This new feature aims to benefit ISOs and their merchants by significantly reducing the interchange costs associated with each transaction.
The auto-filling feature works by automatically populating Level 2 and Level 3 data fields with the necessary information, such as customer purchase order number, tax amount, and product description, for each transaction. This eliminates the need for merchants to manually enter this data, saving them time and reducing the risk of human error. By providing this enriched data, Dejavoo is helping ISOs and their merchants qualify for lower interchange rates, resulting in significant cost savings.
"We are thrilled to introduce this new feature to our payment terminals," said Mony Zenou, Founder and CEO of Dejavoo. "We understand the challenges that ISOs and merchants face when it comes to interchange costs, and we are committed to providing solutions that help them save money and streamline their operations. With the implementation of L2 and L3 auto-filling data enrichment, we are confident that our partners and their merchants will see a significant reduction in their interchange fees."
This initiative is just one of the many ways Dejavoo is continuously working to improve the payment experience for ISOs and merchants. By leveraging the power of technology, Dejavoo is able to provide innovative solutions that not only benefit our clients but also their customers. With the implementation of L2 and L3 auto-filling data enrichment, Dejavoo is once again demonstrating its commitment to being a leader in the payment industry.
For more information about Dejavoo and its payment solutions, please visit our website or contact our sales team. We are excited to see the positive impact this new feature will have on our partners and their merchants.
