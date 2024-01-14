Four Democratic Presidential Candidates to participate Jan. 18 in NYC at Free & Equal Elections Debate

A unique platform for Democratic candidates to present their visions and policies heading into the Presidential election season.

NEW YORK, NY , USA, January 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free & Equal Elections Foundation announces candidates in its upcoming Democratic debate scheduled for January 18, 2024 from 8-10pm EST, at Chelsea Television Studios in New York City.

The debate, moderated by Christina Tobin, the founder of Free & Equal Elections, offers a unique platform for Democratic candidates to present their visions and policies heading into the election season. Confirmed candidates:

Gabriel Cornejo

Frank Lozada

Stephen Lyons

Jason Palmer

Debate invitations have been sent to President Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, Cenk Uygur and Marianne Williamson. Follow freeandequal.org to see the updated list of candidates participating.

Event Details:

Date: January 18, 2024

Time: 8:00 - 10:00 PM EST

Location: Chelsea Television Studios, New York

Broadcast: Available on Rumble, Crowdpacl

Free and Equal uses a cumulative debate format, curated and moderated by Christina Tobin, designed to ensure a fair and comprehensive discussion on a wide range of issues, allowing each candidate to effectively communicate their stance to the public.

The debate will be held at Chelsea Television Studios and produced by Executive Producer, Kevin Sanford and award-winning Creative Director/Producer, Andrew Arnold.

The event kicks off the Free & Equal Elections Foundation debate series. The series is committed to providing an open and accessible platform for all voices in the democratic process, reflecting the diversity and dynamism of American political discourse.

"Candidates came to us because they felt censored,” Tobin said. “This debate is a testament to free speech and the public's right to information.”

Thr upcoming debate is expected to draw significant attention from voters, media, and political analysts alike, offering a fresh perspective on the Democratic candidates and their policies.

The event promises to be a cornerstone in the lead-up to the elections, providing an invaluable opportunity for candidates to connect with voters and for voters to make informed decisions.

To join the conversation during the live debate, use the hashtags #FreeandEqual #OpenTheDebate and #DemocraticDebate.

Send broadcast partnership inquiries to arielleshack@freeandequal.org

About Free & Equal Elections Foundation

Free & Equal Elections Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit, non-partisan organization based in Cambria, CA. dedicated to promoting transparency, fairness, and inclusivity in the electoral process. We work tirelessly to ensure that every citizen has equal access to the political system and the information they need to make informed decisions. Our mission is to open the electoral process through education, collaborative action, and representation for all candidates. Free & Equal leads national, state, and local efforts to transform the electoral system by hosting all-inclusive debates, producing electoral reform symposiums and Free & Equal TV, organizing United We Stand events, and building coalitions. Since 2008, Free & Equal has hosted inclusive and constructive Presidential debates.

Media Contacts:

John Arundel

Perdicus Communications

(703) 963-4191

john@perdicuspr.com

Trevor FitzGibbon

Silent Partner Inc.

(704) 775-0487

trevorfg@protonmail.com