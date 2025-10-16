Science Summit at the United Nations: ‘Resilient Futures’ Brightens Climate Week through Energy and Innovation

Wesley Powell, CEO and Founder at Open Origin presented the collaborative Energy Catalyst City Consortium Wesley Powell presents to (L-R) Mary Ann Frenk, Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, Ann Duncan, Wesley Powell, Brenda Zheng "Resilient Futures" Session at the Science Summit at the United Nations, NYU Wagner, Convened by Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri

Global leaders and innovators collaborate on solutions to power resilient economies and protect nature's systems at "Resilient Futures" Session.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid intensifying climate and energy challenges, breakthrough solutions illuminated the Science Summit at the United Nations, “Resilient Futures: Mobilizing Innovation, Investment & Systems Change,” co-hosted by NYU Wagner.

Leaders from industry, finance, academia, and innovation explored actionable pathways—from green-energy-powered AI, infrastructure and agriculture to indigenous-led nature-based solutions—advancing energy independence, food resilience, and competitiveness.

Convener Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri emphasized scaling resilience. “We must bring the same intensity we’ve applied to extraction," said Dr. Stuart Cowan, Executive Director at the Buckminster Fuller Institute.

Wesley Powell, Founder & CEO of Open Origin, presented the Energy Catalyst City Consortium, delivering 5 GW of grid-free green power and five million tons of green ammonia annually, to power AI data centers and decarbonize shipping, agriculture, and manufacturing.

“Open Origin delivers industrial-scale green power at competitive cost,” Powell said. “The future of energy is collaborative, renewable, and profitable—because profitability is how sustainability scales.”

Ann Dunkin, former CIO of the U.S. Department of Energy and the EPA, affirmed the market logic: “Clean energy is now cheaper than energy that’s not clean. So why would anyone want more expensive energy?”

Chad Frischmann, CEO of RegenIntel and co-author of the New York Times bestseller "Project Drawdown," shared frameworks for scaling solutions.

Gurwinder Ahluwalia, CEO of Digital Twin Labs and former CTO of IBM, discussed co-founding Blockchain and secure digital infrastructure. Kevin Barrow, CEO of Stewards.AI, presented ethical AI and transparent data. Joan Cheng, Partner at GiantLeap Capital, brought growth-equity investment in infrastructure transformation. Mary Ann Thompson-Frenk, CEO of the Memnosyne Institute, and Ashish Kumar, blended-finance strategist, discussed multi-asset impact.

Harvard Business School's innovation strategist Mark Inkster explored sustainable transformation leadership frameworks. UC San Diego's Dr. Ramesh Rao, Director of the Qualcomm Institute, and Dr. Eliah Aronoff-Spencer, Director of the Center for Health Design, highlighted human-centered collective resilience frameworks. Alex Luebke, Co-Founder of the Ice Preservation Institute, offered indigenous-partnered innovations to stabilize the cryosphere.

Protecting 25 million hectares of rainforest, Enrique Ortiz, Senior Program Director of the Andes Amazon Fund shared conservation lessons. Valcléia Lima, Superintendent of Fundação Amazônia Sustentável (FAS), shared her forest-community program serving 40,000 people. Shaun Paul, President of Artezal Mezcal and Resin & Forests, described financing indigenous climate solutions. Emma Limor, Co-Convener and Co-Founder of Nirvana Carbon, presented biochar solutions and data analytics for financing carbon projects.

WarīNkwī Flores, Founder of Kinray Hub concluded: “We can enhance collaboration with data and Indigenous governance systems, reflecting nature's design intelligence.”

“Today, a new era of resilient prosperity dawns—powered by collaboration, market innovation, and zero-carbon energy—to advance sustainable development and safeguard the natural systems that sustain our economies and our lives,” said Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, Convener of the Summit and Founder & Chief Vision Officer of Open Origin.

About the Conveners:

Science Summit at the United Nations General Assembly (SSUNGA) — Convening thousands of scientists, policymakers, and innovators, ISC Intelligence in Science fosters partnerships and evidence-based policy, leading toward COP30 in Belem, Brazil. www.ScienceSummitunga.com

Shakti Regeneration Institute (SRI) — A global nonprofit advancing planetary renewal with education and film, uniting visionary partners, Nobel laureates, and indigenous innovators, has supported over 8,000 students and earned 4 billion media impressions. www.shaktiregeneration.org

Nirvana Carbon Solutions — A social enterprise that works with rural NGOs and leaders at the Global Forum for Sustainable Rural Development to improve lives. www.nirvanacarbon.com

Open Origin — Delivers technology-agnostic, off-grid, gigawatt-scale energy solutions and green ammonia to meet the growing demands of AI, shipping, and industry, in partnership with governments, communities, and leading technology innovators. www.OpenOrigin.industries

Sales Contact: sales@openorigin.industries

Media Contact: GK.Reid@openorigin.industries

