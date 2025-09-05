Hilton, Guggenheim, Rockefeller ‘Legacy’ Families Rock Hamptons with Pink Floyd’s Scott Page at Global Passion Projects

At the Global Passion Projects Southampton event: Carmine Villani, Matthew W. Rockefeller, J. Bradley Hilton, Jason Bateman, Andrea Bartzen, David Blumberg and David Hamilton Nichols. Over 300 people attended the three-day Global Passion Projects conference. Pink Floyd's Scott Page and American Idol's Jimmy Levy, here with Christina Tobin and Andrea Bartzen, brought down the stage. Levy played "Welcome to The Revolution."

A three-day convergence where legacy families, VCs and cultural icons sparked partnerships and purpose-driven innovation

The Hamptons is where creativity and bold ideas converge. We’re here to build legacies that serve future generations.” — Matthew W. Rockefeller

SOUTHAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Passion Projects concluded its three-day “Succession Meets Wall Street” Hamptons event on August 29, gathering over 300 legacy families, venture capitalists, innovators, philanthropists, and cultural icons. Notable guests included J. Bradley Hilton, Greg Guggenheim, Matthew W. Rockefeller, H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, Global Passion Projects Founder and CEO Andrea Bartzen, Pink Floyd’s Scott Page, American Idol's Jimmy Levy, and celebrity chef Todd English.

The program blended innovation briefings, health breakthroughs, technology showcases, and world-class entertainment in what Bartzen called “a once-in-a-lifetime convergence of legacy, innovation, and culture.”

The event opened aboard Eau La La, the superyacht of philanthropist David Johnson, docked in Sag Harbor near Bilboquet, with live jazz and networking among leaders in venture, legacy stewardship, and philanthropy. “This isn’t just about gathering,” Bartzen said. “Global Passion Projects unites visionaries with resources, talent, and creativity to catalyze global change.”

At the power breakfast, “Succession Meets Wall Street,” Bartzen discussed the great family wealth transfer, in which $27 trillion will be passed down to the next generation of global changemakers. J Bradley Hilton and Matthew W. Rockefeller discussed what it’s like to be from those families and their personal experiences. Bartzen addressed the importance of bringing together expert Wall Street professionals with legacy family wealth to create significant change.

David Blumberg of Blumberg Capital and David Hamilton Nichols surveyed early-stage venture trends, while Jason Bateman of XPRIZE underscored the value of “audacious goals.” Scott McGrath of Nexxess Business Advisors discussed trust structures used by ultra-high-net-worth families.

At the Anti-Aging & Longevity Lunch (“Ladies Who Lunch”), Hamptons philanthropists Ruth Miller, Michelle Worth, Cheri Kaufman, Pamela Morgan, Wendy Federman, Elizabeth Steinberg and Lauren Day Roberts joined healthcare innovators Dr. Brian Clement of Hippocrates Wellness; Dr. Nicholas Perricone, author of "The Beauty Molecule;" Brian Mehling, founder of Blue Horizon, showcasing his stem cell beauty product Alpha Blu, and Jonathon Otto highlighted advancements in longevity, biotech, and anti-aging. The entrepreneur and philanthropist Michelle Worth, the founder of EmpowHER, spoke of her personal journey through the traditional healthcare system to find her own company to support other women with her breakthrough journey of hormone therapy.

During the Silicon Valley & Deep Tech forum, Silicon Valley tech giants included Sandbox AQ CEO Jack Hidary, a Google mastermind who brought AI into medicine; Edwin Wang, a Silicon Valley investor; Alan Smithson, the CEO of Metavrse; and Ricky Mehra, a VC in deep tech and healthspan.

A follow-on “ecosystem matrix” session featured Cliff Friedman of Northwell Health Strategic Ventures, Dr. Raj Kumar of United Doctors of America, and FDA experts Michael Druckman and Josh Rubin, who spoke on emerging regulatory pathways.

During the Philanthropy Meets Impact Capital discussion, Cheri Kaufman, a partner in CiGIVE and Kaufman & Astoria Studios, spoke about bold, values-led decision-making. Filmmaker Tyler Condon ("The Wolf of Wall Street") discussed narrative power, or “real life mirroring art,” as Bartzen noted.

Addressing pressures within legacy families, Bartzen delved into the complex subject of mental health, where “the golden cage” is real, and where families don't have the freedom of expression. Bartzen spoke about the importance of giving, creating, and building as a way to escape depression.

Jessica Morris, COO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, shared her Wall Street–to–biotech path; Ramses Alcaide of Neurable showcased neurotech, while David Oliva of Black Opal and Robin Cofer explored the restorative role of art and culture.

Filmmaker Tony Dody (Beyond the Secret, The Frequency of Miracles), musician Scott Page of Pink Floyd, Supertramp, Jane's Additction and Toto, and #1 Billboard artist Jimmy Levy energized evenings, alongside culinary artistry by James Beard Award winner Todd English.

Michael Terpin, author of "Bitcoin Supercycle," outlined digital-asset futures. David Johnson of USA Coal and Andrew McDonald of Land & Sea Energy discussed next-generation energy. Paul Breitenbach, an early investor in PayPal and R4, and Amirava Mandal of XDC Network, examined scalable tech for public good. Lukas Zgieb of Pointer Capital previewed venture frontiers. Martha Fain, a policy advisor, and Christina Tobin, founder of Free & Equal Elections, spotlighted voter unity and an independent movement.

Hilton, Rockefeller, and Schaumburg-Lippe closed the summit with a call to heritage, responsibility, and ethical leadership. “Family names are not relics but living responsibilities,” said Prince Mario-Max. The trio’s shared message—privilege must be matched by purpose—brought attendees to their feet.

“This conference sets a new standard for what a visionary think tank does to design and form the future,” Bartzen said. “We blend intellect, culture, and heart into something that doesn’t just end here—it launches a movement.”

About Global Passion Projects

Global Passion Projects is a foundation and think-tank platform connecting global leaders, innovators, and creatives committed to leveraging capital, influence, and culture for humanity’s advancement. With flagship events in Palm Beach, New York City, London, Beverly Hills, Aspen, Dubai, Singapore, and Southampton, GPP converges finance, health, technology, and the arts to address society’s greatest challenges.

Media Contact

Andrea Bartzen

CEO, Global Passion Projects Media

917-756-5520 | Andrea@globalpassionprojects.com

