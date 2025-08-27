Open Origin Launches Energy Catalyst City Consortium at UN to Meet AI Energy Demand

Indrani speaks at Science & Innovation Priorities at UN FfD4 on green innovation Wesley Powell, Founder & CEO, Open Origin, unveils the ECCC powering AI Datacenters Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri at UNFfD4, Founder & CVO, Open Origin

Breakthrough energy tech recognized at CIRED 2025: consortium targets 6 Energy Centers by 2030, slashing timelines from years to months

The ECCC represents a decisive shift, from competition to collaboration. Together we can deliver energy faster & at lower cost, strengthening economies, creating jobs, and building climate resilience.” — Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, Founder & CVO, Open Origin

SEVILLE, SPAIN, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As AI drives unprecedented global energy demand and record-breaking heatwaves sweep the planet, leaders announced the launch of the Energy Catalyst City Consortium (ECCC) during the Science and Innovation Priorities at the United Nations’ 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (UN FfD4).

With technology recognized at CIRED 2025, the consortium offers a blueprint for the creation of modular gigawatt-scale energy projects that accelerates deployment timelines, meeting power demand while advancing climate and economic goals.

About UN Ff4D Conference

UN FfD4 is the world’s leading platform aligning global finance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), held once per decade. The 2025 conference brought together heads of state, finance ministers, institutions, and private sector leaders to advance international economic development, with a focus on financing and sustainable infrastructure.

About Energy Catalyst City Consortium (ECCC)

Led by green energy company Open Origin, the consortium will establish a global network of Energy Catalyst Centers to accelerate the buildout of large-scale power infrastructure. By uniting engineers, policymakers, financiers, and technology partners, the model streamlines innovation, permitting and financing, reducing timelines from years to months.

“AI-driven energy demand is projected to rise tenfold by 2030, alongside accelerating industrial power needs. This consortium delivers scalable, de-risked pathways to meet that growth, with superconducting microgrids providing zero-loss, high-density energy at scale,” said Wesley Powell, CEO of Open Origin.

CIRED 2025, the world’s leading grid technology forum, recognized the ECCC’s High-Temperature Superconducting (HTS) microgrid technology, which delivers uninterrupted, high-density power to next-generation data centers with unmatched efficiency, bypassing conventional grid constraints.

“The ECCC represents a decisive shift, from competition to collaboration,” said Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Open Origin. Working together, across industries, innovators, and geographies, we can deliver more energy projects faster and at lower cost, accelerating AI growth, strengthening economies, and creating jobs in underserved communities, while building climate resilience.”

Next Steps

Construction of the first Energy Center is slated to begin this year, with operations planned for mid-2026. The consortium aims to deliver six regional centers worldwide by 2030, accelerating economic growth and strengthening climate resilience.

The ECCC will also be featured at the Science Summit at the United Nations during Climate Week in New York (Sept 22–27), where government, finance, and technology leaders will advance plans for global scaling.

About Science & Innovation Priorities, Green Futures, at UN FfD4

This session, convened by the Science Summit at the UN, Shakti Regeneration Institute, and Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, brought together leaders in science, finance, and policy to advance innovations for sustainable energy and economic development. 🌐 sciencesummitunga.com

About Open Origin

Open Origin delivers technology-agnostic, off-grid, gigawatt-scale energy solutions and green ammonia to meet the growing demands of AI, shipping, and industry, in partnership with governments, communities, and leading technology innovators. 🌐 openorigin.industries

Sales Contact:

sales@openorigin.industries

Media Contact:

GK.Reid@openorigin.industries

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.