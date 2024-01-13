Councilmember Jawando's Statement on Fair Wage Bills

MARYLAND, January 13 - For Immediate Release: Saturday, January 13, 2024

From the Office of Councilmember Will Jawando

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at the request of the bill sponsor, the Montgomery County Council will take action to withdraw Bill 35-23, County Minimum Wage - Tipped Employees, and Bill 34-23, County Minimum Wage - Wage Commission - Established.

Councilmember Jawando co-introduced Bill 35-23 with Councilmember Kristin Mink to lead the discussion in Montgomery County on addressing subminimum wages for tipped employees. Bill 34-23, introduced by Councilmember Jawando, would create a wage commission that includes business and employee interests to evaluate the minimum wage in the region and advise the Council.

Every worker, regardless of their occupation, deserves to earn a wage that acknowledges their value and dignity. The two-tiered wage system undercuts this foundational belief by institutionalizing lower pay for certain classes of workers.

The action to withdraw the bills is in coordination with other regional partners who are advancing similar measures to focus on state policy to support tipped employees. Advocates are hopeful that the Governor and General Assembly will take decisive action on this critical issue and champion the cause of economic fairness in our state.

