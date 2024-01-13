FDLE recognizes National AMBER Alert Awareness Day
For Immediate Release
January 13, 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, January 13, is AMBER Alert Awareness Day. Florida was the second state in the nation to develop a statewide AMBER Alert establishing its AMBER Plan in 2000. AMBER Alerts are issued in the most serious child-abduction cases galvanizing citizens to help find a child.
Grace McBride, an analyst with FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse (MEPIC) said AMBER Alerts save lives by quickly notifying the public and law enforcement that a child has been kidnapped. “Our main goal is to reach as many people as possible to save the child. The public is our most valuable resource when a child goes missing.”
FDLE uses Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) technology during AMBER Alerts to quickly notify citizens that a child has been abducted. Citizens can enable WEA in their cell phone device settings.
Sign up to receive all AMBER and Missing Child Alerts at missingchildrenalert.com and follow FDLE on Facebook and X to see alerts.
To see the interview with MEPIC Analyst Grace McBride, click here: https://vimeo.com/902344147/bfd9ba7454?share=copy
For Further Information Contact:
January 13, 2024
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, January 13, is AMBER Alert Awareness Day. Florida was the second state in the nation to develop a statewide AMBER Alert establishing its AMBER Plan in 2000. AMBER Alerts are issued in the most serious child-abduction cases galvanizing citizens to help find a child.
Grace McBride, an analyst with FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse (MEPIC) said AMBER Alerts save lives by quickly notifying the public and law enforcement that a child has been kidnapped. “Our main goal is to reach as many people as possible to save the child. The public is our most valuable resource when a child goes missing.”
FDLE uses Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) technology during AMBER Alerts to quickly notify citizens that a child has been abducted. Citizens can enable WEA in their cell phone device settings.
Sign up to receive all AMBER and Missing Child Alerts at missingchildrenalert.com and follow FDLE on Facebook and X to see alerts.
To see the interview with MEPIC Analyst Grace McBride, click here: https://vimeo.com/902344147/bfd9ba7454?share=copy
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001