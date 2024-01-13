Submit Release
IFTM Students engaged in a memorable Q&A session with Chef Gordon Ramsay

MACAU, January 13 - Gordon Ramsay, the globally acclaimed chef and restaurateur visited Macao. During his visit, students from the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM), enrolled in the Culinary Arts Management bachelor degree programme and accompanied by alumni, had the exceptional opportunity to partake in a thought-provoking Question and Answer session with Chef Ramsay. The session took place at the newly established Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at The Londoner Macao.

IFTM students and faculty members had the privilege of posing diverse questions to Chef Ramsay. The students delved into various aspects, including his extensive culinary knowledge, business startups and management insights. Chef Ramsay's responses were insightful and inspiring, as he generously shared a wealth of knowledge and captivating stories with the eager IFTM students.

IFTM is dedicated to fostering a dynamic learning environment that equips students with the practical skills necessary to excel in their future careers. This unique engagement aligns with IFTM's commitment to exposing students to world-class practitioners and enhancing their professional network.

Chef Ramsay serves as an exemplary role model for IFTM students, embodying qualities and achievements they can aspire to. IFTM believes the interaction is integral to their education, aiming to inspire and cultivate future talents within the culinary and hospitality industry.

