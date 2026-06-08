Nobel laureate in economic sciences to speak on climate change at UM on 15 June

MACAU, June 8 - The Faculty of Business Administration (FBA) at the University of Macau (UM) will hold a Nobel Laureate Lecture on 15 June (Monday). Prof Robert F. Engle, 2003 Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences, will deliver a lecture titled ‘Can We Stop Climate Change?’. Following the lecture, Prof Torben Andersen, Nathan S. and Mary P. Sharp Professor of Finance at Northwestern University, will join Prof Engle for a roundtable discussion. All are welcome to attend.

Prof Engle is currently Professor Emeritus of Finance at New York University (NYU) Leonard N. Stern School of Business and Co-Director of the NYU Stern Volatility and Risk Institute. He is also the co-founding president of the Society for Financial Econometrics (SoFiE). His areas of expertise include financial econometrics, time series analysis, and volatility modelling, and he is best known for his pioneering work on ARCH/GARCH models.

In his lecture, Prof Engle will examine the intersection of climate change and geopolitical risk, and introduce the concept of ‘global common volatility’ to illustrate how wars, pandemics, and elections cause fluctuations in global asset markets and investment environments. He will also discuss the compound and systemic nature of climate-related risks.

This lecture is sponsored by the University of Macau Development Foundation. It will be held on 15 June (Monday) at 4:00pm in the Ho Yin Conference Hall of the Administration Building (N6-G010) and will be conducted in English. To register for the talk, please visit: https://umac.questionpro.com.au/t/ARtihZSBlB. For enquiries, please contact Ms Lam (Tel: +853 8822 9957; Email: candykwlam@um.edu.mo) or Mr Tang (Tel: +853 8822 8871; Email: jasontang@um.edu.mo) from the UM Faculty of Business Administration.