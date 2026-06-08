UM presents Long Service Award and Outstanding Administrative Staff Award

MACAU, June 8 - The University of Macau (UM) today (8 June) held the Long Service Award and Outstanding Administrative Staff Award Ceremony 2025 to recognise the efforts and contributions of its faculty and staff. At the ceremony, 198 faculty and staff members were presented with Long Service Awards for reaching milestones of 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, and 40 years of service. In addition, 20 staff members received the Outstanding Administrative Staff Award and one received the Most Creative Slogan Award.

In his speech, UM Rector Yonghua Song thanked the faculty and staff members for their loyalty and dedication. He noted that this year marks the 45th anniversary of UM, a significant milestone for the university. With the strong support of the central government and the Macao SAR government, UM will embrace greater opportunities and broader prospects for development under the ‘one university, two campuses’ model. Looking ahead, the university will align itself fully with the policy directions set out in the national 15th Five-Year Plan and the Macao SAR’s Third Five-Year Plan, further enhancing the quality of its education and research as it continues its journey towards becoming a recognised university of excellence.

Paul Pang, dean of students, was honoured to receive the 40-year Long Service Award. His connection to UM runs deep. After graduating in 1985, he joined the university immediately and began working in the Computer Service Bureau (the predecessor of the Information and Communication Technology Office), where he developed information management systems. He later completed a Master of Business Administration at UM and met his wife on campus. Notably, his daughter graduated from UM this year. Paul has served as registrar since 1999 and as dean of students since 2016. Over the decades, he has witnessed the university’s rapid growth and rising academic excellence, a journey that fills him with great pride and joy. He extends his heartfelt wishes for UM to continue advancing in academic development and scientific research, enhancing its global reputation, and reaching new heights in the years ahead.

Joseph Sy-Changco, assistant professor in the Faculty of Business Administration, received the 35-year Long Service Award. He said that, over the past 35 years, UM has been his second home—a place where he arrived as a young scholar and grew alongside every new building, every milestone, and every shared triumph. Throughout his teaching career, he has learned much from his students and colleagues, many of whom have become lifelong friends. As UM strives to become one of the world’s finest universities, he carries both immense pride and hope for its future. He was also grateful for these unforgettable decades, as they have been the story of his life.

Vai Mang I, associate professor in the Faculty of Science and Technology, received the 35-year Long Service Award. He recalled that, on his very first day at the University of East Asia (the predecessor of UM), he resolved to dedicate his life to teaching. Now, 36 years later, he looks back with pride as he watches his students grow, graduate, build meaningful careers, and thrive in society. As he approaches retirement and the Faculty of Science and Technology prepares to restructure into three new faculties, he hopes to continue guiding students, sharing his experience, and providing support. This simple yet enduring aspiration reflects his dedication as an educator.

Rex Chan, a staff member in the Faculty of Business Administration, received the Outstanding Administrative Staff Award. He regards the award not only as recognition of his work, but also as a reminder to never become complacent. He noted that the faculty’s wide range of responsibilities offer him ample opportunity to work with professors and scholars from diverse international backgrounds, which has broadened his perspective. He also expressed his gratitude to the dean, faculty members, and his superiors for their trust, as well as to his dedicated colleagues for their hard work and support, all of which have inspired him to strive for continuous improvement.