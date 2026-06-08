Blessing ceremony held for 2026 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races

MACAU, June 8 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the 2026 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races are set to take place on 13, 14, and 19 June at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. A blessing ceremony was held by the Organizing Committee today (8 June) to pray for the success of this annual event.

Attending the ceremony were Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau; Ms. Angela Leong, Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Mr. Lai Pak Leng, Chairman of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China; Ms. Tam Wai Fong, Acting Chairman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau; Ms. Chan Sok Cheng, Acting Director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau; Mr. Cheang Kai Meng, Vice President of the Sports Bureau; Dr. Rui Cunha, Secretary-General of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Ms. Fu Si Na, Deputy Head of the Preparatory Office for the Organization of the Macao Competition Zone of the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games; Mr. Chong Coc Veng, Vice President of the Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, China; Mr. Vong Ka Hou, President of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China.

Local small dragon races and standard dragon races in multiple categories of the 2026 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races will be held on 13 and 14 June. The first race day will take place on 13 June, including the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (200m), the Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race (200m) and the Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race (200m). The Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race Open, Women’s and Mixed categories (500m) will be held on 14 June. The Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (500m) and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m) will be held on the day of Duanwu Festival (19 June). Teams from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines will compete with local teams for the championships.

The Races will be broadcasted live on TV channels including TDM Ou Mun, TDM Entertainment and Ou Mun-Macau (with Cantonese and Portuguese commentaries), on the event’s official website www.macaodragonboat.com and on “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.