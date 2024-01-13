Submit Release
Head of the Mission of Turkmenistan to UNOG presented his credentials

13 January 2024

On 11 January 2024, the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Office in Geneva Vepa Hajiyev presented his credentials to the Head of the UN Office in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya.

Within the framework of the ceremony a meeting was held, during which the parties discussed topical issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN.

In this context, Turkmenistan’s commitment to the values and principles underlying the Organization is outlined, as well as the desire to maintain close contacts in order to implement the initiatives put forward by Turkmenistan at various international platforms.

A constructive exchange of views took place on the initiatives of Turkmenistan put forward during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly and the possibilities of their joint implementation were considered. At the same time, the prospects for strengthening relationships and developing bilateral cooperation in the near future were considered.

Along with this, the parties discussed issues of joint celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great thinker and poet Magtymguly Fragi in 2024, as well as the role of youth in development and peacebuilding processes, including the process of implementing the 2030 Agenda.

