Teen Arrested for Carjacking and Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District have arrested a teenager after he was involved in a carjacking and shooting.

On Friday, January 12, 2024, the victim was sitting in his vehicle in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Southeast, when three suspects approached him, assaulted him, and robbed him at gunpoint. Two of the suspects then took the victim’s vehicle.

Shortly thereafter, one of the two suspects in the carjacked vehicle began exchanging gunfire with an unknown person in the 3300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The unknown person returned fire, striking the suspect. Responding officers located the injured suspect and the carjacked vehicle.

On Friday, January 12, 2024, a 15-year-old juvenile male of Woodbridge, Virginia, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking, Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery, Robbery, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24005795

