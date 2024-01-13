Submit Release
MPD Seeking to Identify Carjacking Suspects

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force are requesting the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects in an armed carjacking that occurred in the 2200 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

On Sunday, December 31, 2023, at approximately 12:45 p.m., the victim was sitting in his vehicle when suspects approached him. The suspects brandished a handgun, demanded that the victim exit his vehicle, and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Two of the suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23211681

###

