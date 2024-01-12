Submit Release
Senate Bill 1040 Printer's Number 1327

PENNSYLVANIA, January 12 - (5) For June 1, 2028, through May 31, 2029, 6%.

(6) For June 1, 2029, through May 31, 2030, 6.25%.

(7) For June 1, 2030, through May 31, 2031, 6.45%.

(8) For June 1, 2031, through May 31, 2032, 6.7%.

(9) For June 1, 2032, and thereafter, 7%.

(b) Customer-generator solar photovoltaic procurement.--In

addition to Federal or State obligations in existence on the

effective date of this subsection, an electric distribution

company shall purchase alternative energy credits to ensure that

electricity provided to all distribution customers is

attributable to customer-generator solar photovoltaic

technologies in the following amounts:

(1) For June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2025, 0.15%.

(2) For June 1, 2025, through May 31, 2026, 0.34%.

(3) For June 1, 2026, through May 31, 2027, 0.525%.

(4) For June 1, 2027, through May 31, 2028, 0.75%.

(5) For June 1, 2028, through May 31, 2029, 1%.

(6) For June 1, 2029, through May 31, 2030, 1.25%.

(7) For June 1, 2030, through May 31, 2031, 1.5%.

(8) For June 1, 2031, through May 31, 2032, 1.75%.

(9) For June 1, 2032, and thereafter, 2%.

(c) Non-customer-generator solar photovoltaic procurement.--

In addition to Federal or State obligations in existence on the

effective date of this subsection, an electric distribution

company shall purchase alternative energy credits to ensure that

electricity provided to all distribution customers is

attributable to non-customer-generator solar photovoltaic

technologies in the following amounts:

(1) For June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2025, 0.4%.

(2) For June 1, 2025, through May 31, 2026, 0.7%.

