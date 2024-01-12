Senate Bill 1040 Printer's Number 1327
PENNSYLVANIA, January 12 - (5) For June 1, 2028, through May 31, 2029, 6%.
(6) For June 1, 2029, through May 31, 2030, 6.25%.
(7) For June 1, 2030, through May 31, 2031, 6.45%.
(8) For June 1, 2031, through May 31, 2032, 6.7%.
(9) For June 1, 2032, and thereafter, 7%.
(b) Customer-generator solar photovoltaic procurement.--In
addition to Federal or State obligations in existence on the
effective date of this subsection, an electric distribution
company shall purchase alternative energy credits to ensure that
electricity provided to all distribution customers is
attributable to customer-generator solar photovoltaic
technologies in the following amounts:
(1) For June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2025, 0.15%.
(2) For June 1, 2025, through May 31, 2026, 0.34%.
(3) For June 1, 2026, through May 31, 2027, 0.525%.
(4) For June 1, 2027, through May 31, 2028, 0.75%.
(5) For June 1, 2028, through May 31, 2029, 1%.
(6) For June 1, 2029, through May 31, 2030, 1.25%.
(7) For June 1, 2030, through May 31, 2031, 1.5%.
(8) For June 1, 2031, through May 31, 2032, 1.75%.
(9) For June 1, 2032, and thereafter, 2%.
(c) Non-customer-generator solar photovoltaic procurement.--
In addition to Federal or State obligations in existence on the
effective date of this subsection, an electric distribution
company shall purchase alternative energy credits to ensure that
electricity provided to all distribution customers is
attributable to non-customer-generator solar photovoltaic
technologies in the following amounts:
(1) For June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2025, 0.4%.
(2) For June 1, 2025, through May 31, 2026, 0.7%.
