Minor Delays on WV 74, Mountain Drive, Beginning on Monday, January 15, 2024

There will be minor delays on WV 74, Mountain Drive, beginning at the intersection of McDougal Drive, and ending at the intersection of Haddox Run, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning on Monday, January 15, 2024, through Friday, June 7, 2024, for the installation of a water line.



Flagging personnel and temporary traffic signals will be utilized to maintain traffic control. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.​​