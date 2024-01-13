Lane Closure on County Route 7, G C & P Road, to Begin Monday, January 15, 2024

Page Content

County Route 7, from 33 to 573 G C & P Road, will have one lane closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning on Monday, January 15, 2024, through Friday, January 19, 2024, for electric pole replacement. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​