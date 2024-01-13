Delays on Wood County Route 3/21, Middle Ridge Road, Beginning on Monday, January 15, 2024

There will be delays on Wood County Route 3/21, Middle Ridge Road, beginning at the intersection of Bull Creek Road, and ending at the intersection of Dead End Lane, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning on Monday, January 15, 2024, through Monday, April 8, 2024, for the installation of new water mains. Delays and possible daily road closures to through traffic due to limited work area. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
