Lane Restrictions on US 40, National Road, in Wheeling, to Begin Monday, January 15, 2024

A portion of US 40 westbound, near 1556 National Road, in Wheeling, will have lane restrictions beginning at 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Monday, January 15, 2024, and Tuesday, January 16, 2024, for fiber optic installation. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​

