Delays on Wood County Route 11, New England Ridge Road, Beginning on Monday, January 15, 2024

There will be delays on Wood County Route 11, New England Ridge Road, beginning at the intersection of Harris Ferry Road, and continuing for approximately three miles, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning on Monday, January 15, 2024, through Sunday, June 30, 2024, for the installation of new water mains.
 
There will be delays and possible daily road closures to through traffic on Harris Ferry Road, Pine Run Road, and Champion School Road, due to limited work area. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.​​

