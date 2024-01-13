Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Sabine River Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, January 13 - January 12, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed James W. “Bill” Bruce and reappointed Thomas Beall and Cliff Todd to the Sabine River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire July 6, 2029. The purpose of the Sabine River Authority is to conserve, store, control, preserve, utilize, and distribute the storm and flood waters and the waters of the Sabine River and its tributaries.

James W. “Bill” Bruce of Orange is the general manager for the Moore Odom Wildlife Foundation, Inc. and the FR Ranches of Texas and Louisiana. He is on the board of directors of Duphill, Inc. and Bridge City State Bank and is a member of Ducks Unlimited, Cutting Horse Association, American Quarter Horse Association, and Southwest Cattle Raisers Association.

Thomas Beall of Milam is the president of Beall’s Furniture, Inc. and the owner of Cimarron Equipment. Additionally, he is owner of Red Hill Ranch Cattle and the former owner and manager of several Ashley Furniture Home Stores. He has served on the Hemphill Independent School District Board for 15 years and is a current board member for First State Bank in Hemphill. Beall received an associate degree in management from Tyler Junior College.

Cliff Todd of Long Branch manages the assets of his farm and ranch operations in Panola County and is executive vice president for Topcat Oilfield Services. He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and the UT Health Hospital of Carthage Governing Board. He is a commissioner with the Emergency Services District for Panola County, president of the East Texas Gas Producers Association, and a director for the Panola County Chamber of Commerce. He is a former member of the Austin and Carthage Rotary Clubs and a member and deacon of Central Baptist Church of Carthage, where he is a longtime adult Sunday school teacher. Todd received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Stephen F. Austin State University.