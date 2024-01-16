Strike Graph and Judy Security Partner to Elevate Cybersecurity and Compliance Solutions

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strike Graph, a pioneer in compliance operations and certification, and Judy Security, a leader in all-in-one cybersecurity solutions, announced today they have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at cybersecurity and compliance management for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). By integrating Judy Security's comprehensive AI-enabled cybersecurity solution with Strike Graph's advanced compliance and certification platform, the collaboration will offer SMBs an unprecedented level of security and efficiency to help them achieve their compliance needs and goals.

This partnership marks a transformative step in cybersecurity and compliance management for businesses. By combining Judy Security's all-in-one AI-enabled cybersecurity solution with Strike Graph’s platform, known for its multi-framework mapping and in-platform certification features, businesses will now experience robust cybersecurity along with a simplified process for meeting various security certifications, including SOC 2 Type I/II, ISO 27001, CMMC, HIPAA, PCI, and GDPR.

“Our collaboration with Judy Security marks a pivotal moment in our mission to simplify and strengthen compliance and cybersecurity,” said Justin Beals, CEO and Co-Founder of Strike Graph. “By integrating Judy Security's all-encompassing cybersecurity solutions with our compliance platform, we are creating a synergy that will empower small and medium-sized businesses like never before.”

Strike Graph and Judy Security will enable businesses to build trust and unlock revenue more effectively, at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional solutions. This partnership redefines the standard for cybersecurity and compliance amongst SMBs, making it easier for businesses to protect their assets and achieve their security goals.

“We are excited to join forces with Strike Graph, this partnership is not just about combining two powerful platforms; it's about redefining the way businesses approach and manage their security and compliance needs,” said Raffaele Mautone, CEO and Founder of Judy Security. “Together, we are setting a new standard, ensuring that SMBs can navigate the digital landscape with greater confidence and efficiency.”

About Judy Security

Judy Security is a leading provider of simple and affordable all-in-one cybersecurity for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Our all-in-one platform, Judy, harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide cutting-edge 24/7 protection and support, simplifying cybersecurity for companies without the resources. Whether it is phishing, ransomware, or identity and compliance management, Judy addresses all your security concerns and closes the gap. To learn more, visit www.judysecurity.ai.

About Strike Graph

Seattle-based Strike Graph is a TrustOps platform for operating and measuring security & compliance that helps companies design, operate and measure on security certifications like SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, HIPAA, NIST, FedRamp, PCI DSS, CCPA, GDPR and TISAX. A G2.com Momentum Leader, Strike Graph was founded in 2020 by Justin Beals and has raised $20.4 million in funding from investors like BAMCAP, Madrona, Rise of the Rest and Information Venture Partners. For more information, visit www.strikegraph.com.

For Judy Security media inquiries, please contact:

media@judysecurity.ai

For Strike Graph media inquiries, please contact:

press@strikegraph.com