Sen. Cramer: NSF Awards Over $300,000 to North Dakota State University to Study Pulsatile Helical Flow

BISMARCK – The National Science Foundation (NSF) awarded a total of $304,842 to North Dakota State University (NDSU) to establish an extensive experimental database for pulsatile helical flow, focusing on its scaling laws, stability, and helicity control. This project will advance knowledge in the fields of general fluid dynamics, biological flow, and physiology.

According to the NSF, the impact objectives of the project include implementing research-based educational programs to involve at least ten undergraduate students annually through senior design and grant scholars program projects, and developing outreach projects to engage the younger generation and students with diverse backgrounds in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

