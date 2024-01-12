MPD Arrests Man for Sexually Abusing Teenage Girl

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division announce a man has been arrested after raping a teenage girl.

The victim reported that the suspect engaged in sexual acts with the teenage victim between February 1, 2023, and March 31, 2023, in the 3300 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The suspect is 16 years older than the victim.

On Friday, January 12, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 31-year-old Cordero Taylor, of Alexandria, VA, and charged him with First Degree Child Sex Abuse (Rape) pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant.

CCN: 23107580

