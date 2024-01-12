MPD Arrests Man for Murder II After June 2023 Traffic Fatality

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit announce an arrest has been made in a traffic fatality that occurred on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the intersection of 11th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 12:24 a.m., a 2005 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on 11th Street, Southeast and entered the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue with a green signal light. At the same time, a 2017 Mercedes C300 was traveling eastbound on Pennsylvania Avenue and entered the intersection of 11th Street, Southeast with a red signal light. The Mercedes struck the driver’s side of the Ford, causing a woman in the rear seat passenger on the driver’s side of the Ford to be ejected from the vehicle. She died at the scene. Two other occupants in the Ford were treated for minor injuries and released from area hospitals. The two occupants of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot.

The decedent was identified as 19-year-old Madison Jones, of Northwest, DC.

On Thursday, January 11, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 30-year-old Andre Johnson of Northwest, DC, and charged him with Second Degree Murder, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

