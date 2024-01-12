Submit Release
Man Arrested for CVS Retail Thefts

 

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District’s Crime Suppression Team announce a man has been arrested for retail thefts at two CVS establishments in the Second District.

 

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, officers from the Crime Suppression Team arrested 40-year-old Quinton Antonio Thomas of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with the below offenses:

 

  • Theft Two on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at approximately 4:00 p.m., in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.  CCN: 23194225
  • Theft Two on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.  CCN: 23179947
  • Theft Two on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.  CCN: 23182150
  • Theft Two on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at approximately 1:35 p.m., in the 4300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23193676
  • Theft Two on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at approximately 8:35 p.m., in the 4300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN:  23189330
  • Theft Two on Monday, November 20, 2023, at approximately 9:53 a.m., in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.  CCN: 23190016
  • Theft Two on Monday, November 20, 2023, at approximately 6:45 p.m., in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.  CCN: 23190329
  • Theft Two on Friday, November 24, 2023, at approximately 5:58 p.m., in the 4300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23193681
  • Theft Two on Friday, November 24, 2023, at approximately 8:51 p.m., in the 4300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23193684
  • Theft Two on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at approximately 9:29 p.m., in the 4300 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN:  23189330

