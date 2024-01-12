Meet Councilor Enrique Pepén, District 5

Born and raised in Boston, Councilor Enrique Pepén is the proud son of two Dominican immigrants that arrived to the city in the 90’s. He currently lives in Roslindale with his wife and two kids.

Growing up in Boston Public Housing, Pepén remembers the strong community support shown by neighbors living in his apartment building.

“We’d have cookouts and everyone was invited. Neighbors would knock on the door asking for sugar. We didn’t have the most resources, but we took care of each other”.

After a major shooting at Charlestown High School and a promise by former Mayor Thomas Menino to open a police station nearby, Pepen knew he wanted to be “a part of the solution.” So, at a young age, Pepen set his sights on a career in public service.

In high school, the John D O’Bryant, he got involved in Model United Nations and found himself excited to learn about politics, history and government. The first in his family to attend college — and to experience the college application process — Pepén landed a full ride to Suffolk University.

From freshman to junior year of college, Pepén worked for former City Councilor Tito Jackson where he worked to expand the MBTA Youth Pass to work year-round and serve the residents of Roxbury. He then went on to serve as district coordinator for former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, helping constituents with federal government-related casework and teaming up with Senator Elizabeth Warren’s office to assist Puerto Rican refugees in Fall River after Hurricane Maria by finding them housing and enrolling children into school.

In 2019, Pepén was appointed by former Mayor Marty Walsh as the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Liaison, where he was able to team up with City Life/ Vida Urbana to prevent various families from being evicted. During this time, he also served as the President of the Young Democrats of Massachusetts Latino Caucus and organized educational sessions that informed residents of their tenant rights.

In the fall of 2020, Pepén joined Transportation for Massachusetts as their Community Engagement Coordinator. In this role, he served as Co-Chair of the Regional Transit Authority Advocates Coalition (RTAAC), advocating for funding and policies that strengthen transit services statewide.

Most recently, Pepén served as the Executive Director at the Boston Office of Neighborhood Services, where he ensured all neighborhoods across the city had their essential municipal needs met and he established the weekly neighborhood coffee hours that occur city-wide.

“Most importantly, I am excited to serve the District that helped raise me and the city that my wife and I have decided to build a family in. I look forward to making our District and our city a better place to live for all residents,” said Pepén.