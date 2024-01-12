Meet Councilor John FitzGerald, District 3

Councilor John FitzGerald was elected to the Boston City Council on November 7, 2023. His district includes most of Dorchester and a portion of the South End.

The oldest of four children, FitzGerald grew up in a tight-knit Boston family where serving others was an important family value. His mother, Patricia, worked as a nurse, while his father, Kevin, served for over 28 years as a State Representative. From an early age, FitzGerald learned from his parents' example the importance of hard work, humility, and community involvement.

FitzGerald attended Boston Public Schools, where his early desire to help others inspired him, while attending Boston Latin, to join the Mayor's Youth Council, a group responsible for representing their peers, community members, and youth across the city. Following high school, he attended Northeastern, receiving his Bachelor's in Communication and Master's in Business Administration.

After college, FitzGerald went to work for the City of Boston, where, over the course of 17 years, he held a number of important positions, serving under four mayoral administrations. As Deputy Director of Imagine Boston 2030, he helped to oversee and implement the first citywide plan in 50 years. As Director of Finance for the Office of Economic Development, FitzGerald worked to increase investments into our communities, securing tens of thousands of dollars for locally owned small businesses without access to capital. Finally, in his most recent role as Deputy Director Of Real Estate Operations, FitzGerald oversees the property management of over four million square feet of land owned by the BPDA.

In addition to his years of public service working at City Hall, FitzGerald has always remained committed to supporting his community and other worthy causes. He has served as President of the Tobin Community Center for the last 20 years and, since 2008, has been one of the lead organizers for Team Fitz, an organization established following his father’s death from cancer, where riders raise money competing in the annual Pan Mass Challenge. Since its inception, Team Fitz has raised over one million dollars for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Today, FitzGerald and his wife Meghan, a public school teacher, live in Dorchester with their three beautiful children, Callan, Mac, and Theresa. Their two oldest attend Boston Public Schools, and FitzGerald coaches his son’s t-ball, flag football, and street hockey teams.

Councilor FitzGerald is proud to represent the residents of District 3 on the Boston City Council and looks forward to having the chance to give back to a community and City that has given him so much and to do all he can to make it even better, not only for his family but for you and yours as well.