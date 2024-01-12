Meet Councilor Henry Santana, At-Large

Born in Bani, Dominican Republic, Santana made Boston his home as a child, growing up in Mission Hill. From the Alice Taylor Boston Housing Authority apartments to earning a B.A. in history and political science at Lasell University, Santana's journey mirrors the resilience and vibrancy of our city.

Dedicated to community service from a young age, Santana spent over 15 years with the Mission Hill Summer Program, fostering academic growth and leadership among youth. As an immigrant and first-generation college graduate, he experienced firsthand the challenges of navigating civic institutions, igniting his passion for creating a more accessible city government.

In 2016, the sudden loss of his oldest brother became a defining moment, reinforcing Santana's commitment to making a positive impact. Before his role as At-Large City Councilor, Santana served as the inaugural director for Mayor Michelle Wu's Office of Civic Organizing. He worked to eliminate barriers to civic engagement, empowering Boston residents to actively participate in their communities. Prior to that, he served as Director of Operations, and Mission Hill and Fenway Liaison for Councilor Kenzie Bok, actively addressing constituents' needs during the pandemic.

From Mission Hill to East Boston, Dorchester to Hyde Park, Santana is committed to representing every resident of Boston. He envisions a city where accessible government systems uplift every community member. As City Councilor At-Large, Santana is dedicated to creating a Boston where everyone has access to the resources they need to thrive, and where every resident plays an active role in building a more equitable and just community.