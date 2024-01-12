Prison Road (Route 699) at Buckingham/Dillwyn Correctional Centers Closed Due to Weat...

Press Release January 12, 2024

RICHMOND — Prison Road (Route 699) in Buckingham County, which provides access to Buckingham and Dillwyn Correctional centers, is currently closed due to recent inclement weather.

Visitors can access these correctional centers by using Correctional Center Road (Route 1017). To access Correctional Center Road, take N. James Madison Highway/Oak Street (Route 15) to Gold Mine Street, to Correctional Center Road.

Please use the above detour route until Prison Road reopens.