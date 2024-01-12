Homeless individuals suffering from mental health or substance abuse issues who commit minor crimes can now have their cases dropped if they complete a social services regimen. Launched by the City this week, STEP Court -- which holds sessions overseen by an LA County Superior Court judge every second Wednesday of the month -- "focuses on resources rather than criminalization," City officials said.
You just read:
City Launches 'Diversion Court' for Minor Offenses
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.