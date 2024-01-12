Submit Release
City Launches 'Diversion Court' for Minor Offenses

Homeless individuals suffering from mental health or substance abuse issues who commit minor crimes can now have their cases dropped if they complete a social services regimen. Launched by the City this week, STEP Court -- which holds sessions overseen by an LA County Superior Court judge every second Wednesday of the month -- "focuses on resources rather than criminalization," City officials said.

