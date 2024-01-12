Road Closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, to begin Wednesday, January 4, 2024

Page Content

There will be a road closure on County Route 60, Vinegar Hill Road, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2024, for crews to pour concrete for the bridge pier caissons. Daytime operations only.

Local traffic only. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​