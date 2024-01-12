New law takes effect for WV motor vehicle inspections

Page Content

CHARLESTON, WV - A new law took effect in West Virginia on Monday, January 1, 2024, extending motor vehicle inspection requirements from one to two years.





Gov. Jim Justice signed HB 2310 into law in March 2023. The change allows drivers to get their vehicles inspected every two years. As part of the new law, the maximum inspection sticker fee has been increased to $19, which covers the two-year period.





"The people of West Virginia have been eagerly waiting for this change, and I'm glad we got it across the finish line," Gov. Justice said. "However, it is important to note that personal responsibility is still very important when keeping your vehicle up to date. Our priority is the safety of all drivers and ensuring that cars are roadworthy. So, while this is fantastic news for everyone with a vehicle, it's still essential to stay alert about your vehicle's upkeep, especially now with this extended inspection period."

According to state law, the Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police requires every motor vehicle, trailer, semi-trailer and pole trailer registered in West Virginia to be inspected once every two years and have a valid inspection sticker.





The inspections, which are done at official state inspection stations, ensure that a vehicle’s mechanism, brakes and equipment are working properly.





The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles says more than 1.775 million passenger vehicles, trucks, trailers and semis, motorcycles, buses and taxi cabs were registered in the state in fiscal year 2023.

